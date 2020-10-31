Makeshift memorial grows for Bradford teen boy near pond where OPP found body

A makeshift memorial has been set up near a pond in Bradford, Ont. where police found a body on Friday that is believed to be of a missing teen boy.

South Simcoe Police said on Friday that the Ontario Provincial Police underwater search and recovery unit searched the pond and recovered the body on Friday evening. The body has now been sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto for a post-mortem examination.

According to a police investigation, the missing boy, Siem Zerezghi, 15, left his home at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. The last known sightings of him were obtained from two security cameras in his neighbourhood.

Police have not confirmed that the body is of Zerezghi, but South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher expressed condolences to the teen's family in a statement on Saturday.

"There was an incredible outpouring of concern and support for Siem and his family during these difficult days. We join you all in your grief," Fletcher said in the statement.

"The South Simcoe Police Service used everything we had to find Siem, including assistance from neighbouring police services and other first responders, but unfortunately, the search ended in a way no one wanted," Fletcher added.

"Our team is feeling the impact of this and wish we could have changed the outcome. We are continuing with the investigation and will be supporting the family in the weeks ahead."

Searchers in the area of the Eighth Line and Professor Day Drive in Bradford found items believed to have belonged to Zerezghi at about 3 p.m. on Friday. The discovery led to the search in the nearby pond.

Police said the teen's family has been notified and have requested privacy.

A GoFundMe page set up in support of Zerezghi's family has raised more than $15,000.

"Rest in Peace, Siem. May God be with the Zerezghi family during this extremely difficult time," the GoFundMe page reads.

A candlelight vigil for Zerezghi will be held on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Bradford. Members of the community have been instructed to gather at the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library.

