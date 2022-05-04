'Major' TTC service improvements coming this weekend in bid to boost ridership

The TTC says major service improvements on 41 routes across the city will be implemented this Sunday as part of the transit agency's commitment to gradually restore service to pre-pandemic levels.

The improvements include a restoration of express buses, two new seasonal routes on the city's waterfront and the return of service to the Toronto Zoo and Bluffer's Park, the agency said in a news release Wednesday.

The increase brings service hours to approximately 97 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said. There is no set date for when full service will return, but Green says the TTC has committed to restoring full service hours in the second half of this year.

Current ridership on the TTC is at 57 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, according to Green.

"We are making much-needed service investments in our TTC to respond to growing ridership, help keep people moving across Toronto and to ensure that we keep moving forward in our reopening," said Mayor John Tory in the news release.

According to the TTC, the changes on Sunday will increase frequency, improve reliability and adjust to seasonal travel needs on various routes.

Service will be adjusted on the following routes:

• 501/301 Queen

• 512 St. Clair

• 16 McCowan

• 17 Birchmount

• 29 Dufferin

• 30 High Park

• 31 Greenwood

• 33 Forest Hill

• 36 Finch West

• 41 Keele

• 43 Kennedy

• 52 Lawrence West

• 57 Midland

• 60 Steeles West

• 62 Mortimer

• 68 Warden

• 73 Royal York

• 75 Sherbourne

• 76 Royal York South

• 77 Swansea

• 81 Thorncliffe Park

• 83 Jones

• 93 Parkview Hills

• 95 York Mills

• 101 Downsview Park

• 929 Dufferin express

• 939 Finch express

• 941 Keele express

• 943 Kennedy express

• 952 Lawrence West express

• 960 Steeles West express

• 968 Warden express

• 985 Sheppard East express

• 996 Wilson express



Seasonal service changes will be made on the following routes:



• 509 Harbourfront: Increased evening and weekend service to the central Waterfront

• 86 Scarborough: Shuttle service connecting to Toronto Zoo.

• 92 Woodbine South: Increased weekend service is coming to Woodbine Beach.

• 172 Cherry Beach: New service will connect Union Station to the Distillery, Port Lands, and Cherry Beach.

• 174 Ontario Place-Exhibition - New service will connect Exhibition Loop/GO Station to Ontario Place.

• 175 Bluffer's Park: Seasonal service will connect Kennedy Station to Bluffer's Park.



Full details of the service increases coming into effect this Sunday are available on the TTC's website.