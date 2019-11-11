First major snowfall of winter forecast to hit GTA
Afternoon commute could get very messy, Environment Canada says
The Greater Toronto Area is preparing for its first major snowfall of the season — and conditions this afternoon could make for a messy evening commute.
Environment Canada says between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow could fall in the city. Residents who live closer to Lake Ontario could see even more in isolated pockets.
Snowfall started this morning and is expected to continue throughout the day. Heaviest amounts are forecast for this afternoon and early evening, the national weather agency says.
Salt trucks will be out "very early," said Eric Holmes, spokesperson for the City of Toronto.
Once there's about three centimetres of snow on the ground, plows will hit the streets.
"There are a few scenarios staff are planning, given the weather forecasts," Holmes said.
The snow will likely taper off by Tuesday but colder temperatures will settle in. Monday should see a high of –2 C, with the mercury plunging to –8 C overnight. It will feel more like –15 with the wind chill on Tuesday morning.
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for the region, with quickly changing and deteriorating conditions likely through the evening rush hour.
Even more snow is expected west of Toronto. Hamilton will likely be the hardest hit, with snowfall between 25 and 30 centimetres forecast. Niagara region, too, could see up to 25 centimetres.
The Halton District School Board and the Halton Catholic District School Board have cancelled their transportation services for the day. Schools are open.
Air travellers are being advised to check on the status of their flights before heading out to airports.
With files from The Canadian Press
