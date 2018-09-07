37-year-old man dead after rollover crash in Vaughan

A 37-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vaughan overnight Thursday, according to York police.

Another driver notified police around 1:45 a.m. that a vehicle had left the roadway and rolled-over while travelling on Major MacKenzie Drive W. near Pine Valley Drive.

Police arrived to find the man trapped beneath the vehicle. He was partially ejected during the crash, said York police Staff Sgt. Sean Phelps.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Phelps said the victim is from Vaughan, and that his next of kin was being notified of his death early Thursday morning.

York police's major collision unit is investigating the collision. Major MacKenzie Drive W. is closed to traffic between Islington Avenue and Pine Valley Drive.

Phelps said the closure is expected to last at least several hours.