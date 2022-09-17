Maintenance worker for Mississauga transit dies in workplace accident

A maintenance worker for Mississauga's transit system died in hospital after a workplace accident early Saturday, officials say.

The male employee, about 45, died while doing maintenance on a bus at the Central Parkway Maintenance Garage, according to Geoff Wright, commissioner of Transportation and Works, for the City of Mississauga.

Wright said the worker died of his injuries after he was taken to Credit Valley Hospital.

Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Ministry of Labour are investigating. The employee's name has not been released.

Flags at MiWay facilities are at half-mast in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week, but will remain at half-mast in honour of the employee, Wright said.

John Di Nino, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Canada, said in a statement on Saturday that the union is shocked and saddened by the accident.

"This is just another reminder of the potential hazards faced by Transit professionals every day. ATU Canada extends heartfelt thoughts, prayers, and support to family, friends, and co-workers of the fallen member of the Amalgamated Transit Union," he said.

Bonnie Crombie, running for re-election as mayor of Mississauga, expressed condolences to the worker's family, friends and union colleagues in a tweet on Saturday.