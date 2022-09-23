Want to vote by mail in the Toronto election? You now have until midnight to register

Toronto Elections is extending its deadline for mail-in voting applications to 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The agency says it wants to give eligible voters more time to apply. The original deadline was 4:30 p.m. today.

Eligible voters must apply online or by calling 311.

The municipal election is on October 24th and advance voting runs from October 7th to 14th.

There are 31 candidates vying for the mayor's chair and 164 candidates running for a seat on council.

The city's full list of certified candidates for mayor, council and school board trustee can be found here. The link also includes contact information for any candidates who have voluntarily provided it.

Not sure if you're registered to vote in this election? This handy guide can help.

Last week, CBC Toronto asked you to tell us about the concerns that are top of mind heading into the election. You can read about some of the responses from voters so far here.

And you can let us know what your top issues are by filling out the survey below: