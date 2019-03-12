Ontario minister to make announcement after backlash to autism program changes
Government open to 'enhancements' to revamped autism program, MPP said this week
Ontario's minister of children, community and social services is holding a last-minute news conference on Thursday, where she is expected to announce "enhancements" to the province's autism program.
Lisa MacLeod has faced significant blowback from parents and educators since she detailed sweeping changes to the program last month.
The changes, set to take effect on April 1, will significantly alter how autism services are funded and provided to families throughout Ontario.
The government's proposed revamp prompted large protests at Queen's Park and has been met with reticence from schools board and therapy providers.
MacLeod is scheduled to speak to reporters at 10 a.m.
Earlier this week, she said during Question Period that she was speaking to parents and other stakeholders about the impending changes and was open to revisions.
"I must say that the last month has been very emotionally charged for many people across the province," she said in response to a question from interim Liberal Leader John Fraser.
"We're going to make sure that where we can make some enhancements, we'll do that."
