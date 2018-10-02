Canada-wide warrant issued for Toronto hair stylist in machete attack

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man who allegedly stabbed another man to death in North York in September.

Officers found Nader Fadael, 45, of Toronto with several stab wounds on September 19 in the area of Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive.

At the time, police said he was involved in an altercation that led to the stabbing involving a machete.

On Tuesday, police issued the warrant for Sepehr Yeganehfathollah, 25, of Toronto, who is wanted for first-degree murder.

He is described as 5'8" with a medium build. He has a mole on his left cheek and a fade-style haircut. Police say he is known to work as a hair stylist.



They also say he is considered to be armed and dangerous, and advise anybody that sees him to call 911 immediately.

They also warn that anyone assisting him will be investigated and charged.