Leaside park shooting victim identified as 20-year-old Maaz Jogiyat

Toronto police have identified a man fatally shot in a Leaside park earlier this week as Maaz Jogiyat.

Jogiyat, 20, was a in parked minivan with a group of people in Leonard Linton Park on Tuesday evening when multiple suspects approached and fired into the vehicle, police said in a news release.

He was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries a short time later. Jogiyat's death marked the city's 32nd homicide of 2020.

Another 20-year-old man was injured in the shooting and taken to hospital for treatment, police said. The injuries are not life-threatening, police added.

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating.

The vehicle used by the shooters is described as a dark-coloured, four-door SUV. It was last seen heading north on Brentcliffe Road toward Eglinton Avenue East.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who had contact with Jogiyat earlier in the day on Tuesday to come forward.