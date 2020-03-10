Some passengers on Lufthansa flight that landed at Pearson urged to go into isolation

Some people travelling on a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt that landed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Saturday may have been exposed to COVID-19 — and are being urged to check in with public health authorities.

Public health officials in Peel Region are concerned in light of a confirmed case of the virus. The case, announced on Sunday, is the third in Peel Region.

Passengers who sat on the main deck of Lufthansa flight DHL470, in rows one to four in the business class, on March 7 are at risk.

They are urged to contact Peel Public Health immediately at (905) 799-7700 or (905) 584-2216 if in Caledon.

According to an investigation by officials, the person confirmed to have COVID-19 may have been able to pass the virus onto others during the flight.

"All other passengers aboard the flight should self-monitor for signs of cough, fever or respiratory issues," Peel Public Health said in a news release on Monday.

They are urged to call Peel Public Health if symptoms arise up until March 21.

"No other community exposures were identified. The COVID-19 risk in Peel Region remains low as there is no evidence of community transmission in Peel."