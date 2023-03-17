Ontario announces $1.25B for long-term care staffing as part of larger commitment
Money is part of 4-year $4.9-billion commitment to hire and retain more than 27,000 staff
Ontario's long-term care minister says the province is giving $1.25 billion in the next fiscal year to homes for hiring and staff retention.
The province has committed to ensuring long-term care residents receive, on average, four hours of direct care per day by March 31, 2025.
The money announced today is for the third of a four-year, $4.9-billion commitment to hire and retain more than 27,000 registered nurses, registered practical nurses and personal support workers.
Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra says hiring more staff will allow residents to connect to the care they need in the comfort of their long-term care home.
Direct care includes personal care, such as help with dining, bathing and dressing, as well as helping residents move and providing medication.