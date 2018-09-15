Crosstown LRT construction fencing creating opportunity for thieves, businesses say

Businesses in the Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East area say temporary fencing put up for construction of the Eglinton Crosstown light rapid transit line is to blame for a spate of recent break-ins and vandalism.

Maurice Fitzpatrick and his wife Rose, who operate Mount Pleasant Pharmacy in a plaza on the ground floor of 245 Eglinton Ave. E., say they've noticed a spike in crime.

"For 20 years no problems. Then, since August last year when construction hoarding went up — we've had four break-ins," Fitzpatrick told CBC Toronto.

He says the thieves are after narcotics and smash the glass panelled door to get their fix. In one instance, he says, they were able to break into a safe filled with the powerful painkillers. But they have also made off with cough syrup containing codeine.

Fitzpatrick says the thieves are not deterred by the multiple security cameras in his store and they keep coming back. He's had to replace his glass door four times and estimates he's out of pocket $15,000.

A construction barrier erected at 245 Eglinton Ave. E at Mount Pleasant Road blocks first floor businesses from the road. (Philip Lee-Shanok/CBC)

He blames the three-metre high wood barriers put up by Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the consortium hired by Metrolinx to build the LRT line, for the break-ins.

"The area is darker now; It's much more concealed," said Fitzpatrick. "It's contributed, no doubt in my mind, because I had no problems with actual break-ins at all at night."

He says his out of pocket expenses, including a new narcotics safe, are on top of a loss in business he's had due to a reduction in foot traffic caused by the construction, which is already one year behind schedule.

The LRT was supposed to be completed by 2020, but it's now scheduled to be operational in 2021.

Brian (Daeyung) Lee, owner of Dry Cleaning Fresh Beginning, has had few problems in the past 15 years. Since the Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction began in the area, he's had two break-ins. (Philip Lee-Shanok/CBC)

A few doors down, Brian (Daeyung) Lee of Dry Cleaning Fresh Beginning has had similar problems. He' s been in the mall for 15 years with no problems.

"The beginning of this construction security level is really down. I've noticed several break-ins, my neighbour, me. Me two times," said Lee.

"When the barrier was not there most people can see from the other side. Now with construction we cannot see anything, so that's why."

Damage from a break-in at Dry Cleaning Fresh Beginning. Businesses in the area say tall plywood barriers put up in the area effectively cut off the view from the road. (Brian Lee/supplied)

Metrolinx confirms that Fitzpatrick did contact its contractor at Crosslinx Transit Solutions to report several break-ins at his pharmacy, some of which, it says, occurred prior to construction moving to the south side of Eglinton Avenue East.

Crosslinx told him that they do not reimburse for deductibles, but Metrolinx does advise that "If a business has been unduly affected by construction from the project, they have every right to pursue a legal process through their own lawyers to make a claim for damages."

In a statement to CBC Toronto, the provincial transit agency responsible for building the LRT, Metrolinx, says the construction hoarding in the area is designed to keep people safe from storm sewer tunnelling underway.

"Safety of local businesses and residents is a top priority and we take their concerns seriously, so much so that Crosslinx has added lighting to the site," the statement reads.

Metrolinx says it has a Mount Pleasant construction liaison committee, which includes members of residents associations and the school community.

The agency says the group completed a site walk on Monday and additional artwork and signage to brighten the construction hoarding was discussed and will be implemented by Metrolinx.