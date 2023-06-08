Deportation order that would force Indian international student to leave Canada delayed

An Indian international student who was scheduled to be deported from Canada on Tuesday morning is welcoming a delay to his deportation order.

Lovepreet Singh is among a group of about 16 students who say their future in Canada is at risk after it was discovered that an agent allegedly gave them fake offer letters to a Canadian school.

"The deportation got delayed, but it's not cancelled yet," Singh told CBC Toronto on Tuesday.

"I'm happy that it got delayed because we had this struggle from a while and the mental situation is still not good."

Sing said his lawyer advised him about the delay to the deportation order via email over the weekend. CBC Toronto reached out to Singh's lawyer for more information about the specifics of the delay, but did not immediately receive a response.

Singh was joined in his protest in the parking lot by about 15 other international students who he said were victims of the same practice but have not yet had it officially determined they will be deported. (Nav Rahi/CBC)

Singh came to Canada in 2017 to attend Lambton College's Mississauga campus, he says. Part of that process included hiring an immigration agent to help him through the hoops of applying to a Canadian school and immigrating to the country, he says, which resulted in an offer letter he used when entering the country.

But when he got to Canada Singh says the college told him he wasn't showing up in their system.

He tried to move on, getting a new study permit and completing a course at a different school in Montreal. But even after getting that second study permit, he says he was told he would be deported because of the allegedly fake offer letter he used when coming to the country.

Singh camped outside a Canadian Border Services Agency office in Toronto for several days this month to call for a review of his case, saying he and other students are victims, not criminals.

'Inadmissibility case is still there,' Singh says

Meanwhile, Singh says while he welcomes the delay to the deportation order, the matter is not over yet.

"The misrepresentation case, the inadmissibility case is still there," he said, adding that "everybody here is stressed."

"All the students are stressed at the situation until unless these inadmissibility [cases] get revoked … so it's been a very difficult situation right now."

Singh said while he was the only one facing deportation on Tuesday, other students have similar cases that will eventually get to the point of a deportation order.

Last week a spokesperson for the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) told CBC News there are a number of active Immigration and Refugee Protection Act investigations into cases of misrepresentation. The act is federal legislation regulating immigration in Canada.

"Persons who misrepresent themselves and/or use fraudulent documentation to seek entry to Canada or to remain in Canada are contravening the IRPA and risk being removed from Canada," Maria Ladouceur said in an email.

The immigration department is responsible for reviewing study permit applications, Ladouceur added.

In March, the CBC's The Fifth Estate reported on the issue and other students who were affected.