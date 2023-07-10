Water in heart-shaped pool at Toronto's Love Park turns green

They say true love conquers all — except maybe a mechanical issue in a heart-shaped pond.

On Monday, visitors to Toronto's Love Park experienced that first hand, when the pond's water turned bright green.

The strange sight at the park, which opened late last month, is happening because of a mechanical malfunction, a city spokesperson said in an email.

"City staff are working alongside both Waterfront Toronto and the contractor to address the issue and ensure the pond returns to working order as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.