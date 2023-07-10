Content
Water in heart-shaped pool at Toronto's Love Park turns green

They say true love conquers all — except maybe a mechanical issue in a heart-shaped pond.

City says mechanical issue causing strange sight

A pond with green water.
The water in Toronto's Love Park turned green on Monday. (James Spalding/CBC)

On Monday, visitors to Toronto's Love Park experienced that first hand, when the pond's water turned bright green. 

The strange sight at the park, which opened late last month, is happening because of a mechanical malfunction, a city spokesperson said in an email. 

"City staff are working alongside both Waterfront Toronto and the contractor to address the issue and ensure the pond returns to working order as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

