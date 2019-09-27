Louis C.K. banning phones, note-taking at upcoming Toronto comeback

Embattled comic Louis C.K. is coming to Toronto for a string of standup dates, and he's imposing some pretty strict conditions on the audience.

The former HBO star kicks off a five-day residency at Yuk Yuk's on Wednesday.

But the comedy comeback comes with some rules for the audience: namely, no phones, and no "recording of any kind, including note taking." Anyone who violates those rules will be asked to leave.

The rules are detailed on the Yuk Yuk's website, which also notes that cell phones, recording devices and smart accessories will not be permitted.

While it's not uncommon for artists to ban recording devices and cell phones, it is unusual for "note-taking" to also be banned.

The comic heads to Toronto roughly two years after admitting to sexual misconduct.

Yuk Yuk's disclaimer states that Louis C.K. owns the rights to all jokes and sketches delivered during his performance, and that the materials may not be copied or distributed, in whole or in part, "in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed" without the comic's written consent.

"Recording of any kind, including note taking, is not permitting in the show room. You will be asked to leave," it states.

Phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr cases that audience members can keep with them. But they will only be able to use their phones at designated areas in the venue.

Tickets are $35, plus a convenience fee.