Skip to Main Content
No winning ticket for Friday night's record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Toronto

No winning ticket for Friday night's record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

The richest prize in Canadian lottery history remains up for grabs.

Jackpot for next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 7 will remain at about $70M

The Canadian Press ·
No winning ticket was sold for the $70 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw. (The Canadian Press)

The richest prize in Canadian lottery history remains up for grabs.

No winning ticket was sold for the $70 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

The draw also offered 26 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, and eight of them were won.

They will be split amongst 13 winning ticket holders — eight in Ontario, two in the Prairies and one each in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 7 will remain at approximately $70 million and there will be 25 Maxmillion prizes.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories