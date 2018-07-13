Bear found in tree in Port Perry, Durham police say

The Ministry of Natural Resources is en route to Port Perry after a bear was found in a tree on Cochrane Street, Durham police spokesperson Const. George Tudos says.

Witnesses notified police just before 7 a.m. on Friday of a bear running loose on Ella Street, a residential area where kids were waiting to get picked up for camp.

Police arrived on scene to the bear running around the neighbourhood and shortly after, located the bear in a tree.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has been asked to assist and police are still on scene monitoring the bear.

Police are asking residents to stay in their homes.

Tudos said wildlife in the area is not uncommon, but due to the bear's location and the nearby children, police are taking extra precaution to ensure the safety of the people in the community and of the animal.