Looking to fill up your tank? Gas prices set to fall 4 cents at midnight

If you're a driver looking to fill up your gas tank, you may want to wait until after midnight.

Gas prices are expected to drop four cents overnight, according to Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.com.

McTeague says drivers will see the drop across the GTA with prices falling from an average of $1.36 a litre in Toronto to $1.32.

The drop will be felt outside the city core too, where prices may already be lower.

McTeague says the drop is the result of wholesale prices falling overnight. In recent weeks, oil prices had climbed due to a number of factors, including a drop in Venezuelan oil production and ongoing concerns about the political situation in Libya.

Prices could continue to fall in the coming weeks to as low as $1.25 a litre, McTeague says, but any shift in the geopolitical situation among any of the major oil producers could push prices back up to as high as the $1.40 range.