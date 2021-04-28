Long-time TTC driver dies of COVID-19 in Pakistan 

A 61-year-old TTC bus driver died early Wednesday morning after contracting COVID-19 while away in Pakistan.

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we share that Zaheer Mahmood, a dedicated ATU Local 113 member and bus operator from Wilson Division, passed away this morning from COVID-19 while away in Pakistan," wrote Carlos Santos, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113.

According to the union, Mahmood worked at the TTC since 2013.

ATU Local 113, which represents 12,000 public transit workers throughout Toronto and York Region, said he will be missed by all those who knew and worked with him, including his colleagues from Wilson Division in North York.

The union described Mahmood as a "loving father" and said he will be laid to rest in Lahore, Pakistan.

"ATU Local 113 sends our deepest condolences to Zaheer's family and friends. May he rest in peace," Santos wrote.

Mahmood's death comes as the ATU recognizes the national "Day of Mourning" on Apr. 28 commemorating those who have died or been injured on the job.

Over the course of the pandemic, the union says it has lost 150 members across North America to COVID-19.

"While we grieve, ATU Local 113 remains committed to the health and safety of our members on the job." said Santos.