Visitor restrictions ease as of Monday in Ontario long-term care homes
Starting Monday, the number of designated caregivers per resident increases from 2 to 4
Ontario long-term care residents can start taking social trips and see more caregivers as of today.
The loosened visitor restrictions come after more than a month of strict rules aimed at slowing the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Starting Monday, the number of designated caregivers per resident increases from two to four, though only two can visit at a time.
Residents who have had at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are now allowed to resume social day trips.
And as of Feb. 21, general visits from individuals five years and older who've had at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to resume.
From that day onwards, residents will be allowed to have three visitors at a time, and all residents can go on social day trips regardless of their vaccination status.
