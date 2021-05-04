As Ontario long-term care homes cautiously open up, residents 'embrace the sun'

On her first time outside in more than six months, Doreen Bible basked in life's small pleasures. The sun's warmth on her face and cool air passing over her skin, the sounds of birds chirping and residents chatting to old friends they hadn't seen in over a year.

"People were reaching up to the sky, trying to embrace the sun. Being outdoors was something. It was healing mentally and physically," Bible told CBC News.

Bible, 61 is a resident of Castleview Wychwood Towers, a long-term care home run by the City of Toronto.that had been in lockdown since March 2020 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In April, homes across the province, once at the centre of a "horrific humanitarian disaster," have cautiously begun to reopen as almost all residents and staff are fully vaccinated, said Dr. Amit Arya, the palliative care lead at the not-for-profit home Kensington Gardens.

Castleview Wychwood Towers, a city-run long-term care home in Toronto, pictured here in 2013. (CBC)

The impact of vaccines on eradicating COVID-19 from long-term care homes is "nothing short of a miracle," he said.

Nearly 3,800 residents and 11 staff died of the disease and more than 22,000 cases were reported over the course of the pandemic, according to the most recent provincial data. But with the vast majority of long-term care residents vaccinated, only a handful of homes have outbreaks, all reporting less than 10 cases, the vast majority among staff.

The province announced some changes Tuesday. Residents and their caregivers can hug and touch, and they can leave their homes for essential reasons like exercise, buying groceries or visiting the pharmacy.

No longer are residents confined to their rooms 24 hours a day, which Bible described as "a horrible feeling, like being a caged animal" that took away her usual optimism and replaced it with anger and sadness.

She passed the hours by reading and phone calls with her children and grandchildren, who she hasn't seen in over a year. In the summer, she was allowed outside for an hour at a time, but that ended in September when the second wave hit long-term care.

Step by step, bright spots are returning to her days.

Recreational activities, music and physiotherapy and communal dining have started up again, while residents and staff wear personal protective equipment and maintain physical distancing.

"That is something, to sit in a dining room and eat like a human being," Bible said.

She enjoys meals at her own table, with other residents spaced apart, laughing and smiling, moving beyond the "dark place" that held them captive for months on end. Tomorrow, her unit will be celebrating Cinco De Mayo.

"Little things are starting again," Bible said. "And when you've had nothing for a year, that's the pleasure. We learned to enjoy little things each day, every day. I hope the world has learned that, too."

'A purpose to live'

Nelson Ribeiro, who oversees the city's 10 long-term care homes, said there's a renewed sense of optimism among residents — 97 per cent of whom are vaccinated, along with 81 per cent of staff, according to a recent city report.

"It gives them meaning again, a purpose to live, a sense of appreciation," Ribeiro said of reopening homes.

Residents and staff are now anxiously waiting for the rest of society to be vaccinated, and for the province to loosen up some restrictions.

Ribeiro said it's time to allow fully vaccinated family members to visit fully vaccinated residents and is hopeful the province will announce changes later this week. Currently, each resident can see two visitors if they're deemed essential caregivers.

The Ministry of Long-term Care did not answer questions from CBC News about lifting visitor restrictions.

"Some residents haven't seen family members in person for a year. That's significant," Ribeiro said. "Being able to reunite them is really important."

The province's top priority should be improving quality of life for residents and being on top of loosening restrictions when it's safe to do so, said Arya, the palliative care doctor at Kensington Gardens.

Dr. Amit Arya is a front-line physician working in long-term care homes as a palliative care specialist. (Dr. Amit Arya)

"We have to look at infection control, but that can't be everything," he said. "For many people, it may be their last opportunity to celebrate their grandchild's birthday, to sit outside and enjoy some ice cream in the nice weather. It might even be their last summer."

While the COVID restrictions saved residents' bodies, Bible wonders about their mind and spirit, or "the whole package," as she calls it.

"I've seen residents here with the lights out in their eyes," she said. "They're not the same. Mentally they did not survive."

As people get vaccinated and society reopens, she hopes those in long-term care are not forgotten and never have to go to "back to that dark place."

"We need some quality of life to laugh, to smile, to engage."