Long-term care homes urged to allow only essential visitors until further notice

Ontario's chief medical officer of health is urging all long-term care homes in the province to allow only essential visitors into their facilities until further notice to protect residents from COVID-19.

Dr. David Williams issued a memo on Friday to long-term care homes, retirement homes, supportive housing and hospices.

"In order to ensure a safe and secure environment for residents, we strongly recommend that these settings only allow essential visitors until further notice," he said.

Essential visitors are defined by the Ontario Ministry of Health as people who are visiting a resident who is dying or very ill, or a parent or guardian of an ill child or young person in a residential treatment setting.

According to the memo, the recommendation comes as the province strives to maintain the safety of vulnerable residents.

More to come.