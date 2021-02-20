Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission to interview Williams, Elliott, Fullerton next week

An independent commission looking into how Ontario handled the deadly spread of COVID-19 in long-term care homes will interview provincial government officials next week.

The officials to be interviewed by the Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission include Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton.

In an update posted online on Friday night, the commission said it will interview Williams on Monday, Elliott on Wednesday and Fullerton on Friday.

As well, the commission said it will interview Deputy Health Minister Helen Angus on Wednesday and Deputy Long-Term Care Minister Richard Steele on Friday.

The commission said the interviews are part of its investigation.

The commission, which was announced by the province last summer, is expected to submit its final report on April 30.

Last month, the province denied a request last month from the three-person commission to extend its work until Dec. 31.