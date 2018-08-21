Lockout hurting ticket sales, revenue at the CNE, says CEO

As picketing continues outside the Canadian National Exhibition, the CEO says the ongoing lockout is having a "significant negative impact" on attendance and revenue at this year's fair.

The CNE is projecting around $1.5 million in losses so far, said CEO Virginia Ludy, in a letter to the mayor and city councillors on Tuesday.

Fairgoers have had to cross picket lines to get to the CNE this year, as a labour dispute continues between the board that oversees the Exhibition Grounds and the locked-out stagehands and technical employees of IATSE Local 58.

The CEO says the picketing, as well as the union's social media activities and resulting media coverage, have discouraged ticket sales for the annual Toronto fair.

In her letter, Ludy urged the city and the Exhibition Place board of governors to re-engage with the union, and for the local to end its picketing and resolve the dispute as quickly as possible.

"This stalemate cannot continue," wrote Ludy. "The CNE has only 14 days, including today, to try to recoup our early losses, reverse the negative messages regarding the picketing and put the focus back on the terrific programming on display at this year's CNE."

Ludy's letter comes the same day as city council held a special meeting discussing the lockout, which has been largely behind closed doors.

Lockout started July 20

Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 58 have been locked out since July 20 amid contract negotiations. The union has been picketing on the Exhibition Grounds and outside city hall, demanding the board of governors come back to the bargaining table.

Union representatives have said that the dispute is primarily over outside contracts. The Exhibition Place board plans to bring in its own workers to set up and supervise various events, while unionized workers have not had a contract since Dec. 2017, union representatives said.

The Exhibition Place board, chaired by Coun. Mark Grimes, said the next collective agreement needs to ensure that venues at the downtown site — including BMO Field, Queen Elizabeth Theatre and the Enercare Centre — remain competitive.

In her letter, Ludy said the CNE contributes about 20 per cent of the projected 2018 revenues at Exhibition Place and has prepaid $3.7 million to Exhibition Place for this summer's fair.

"This means that while we are not party to this dispute between labour and employer, our event stands to be even more severely impacted if this situation continues," Ludy wrote.

Ludy said the CNE has made offers to the union, including to "peacefully interact" with guests inside the CNE, instead of picketing outside; to provide service through a third party; and to engage in a direct contractual agreement to provide services directly. She said the union has declined these offers.