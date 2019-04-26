Local Weston Scottish butcher shop closes its doors after 55 years in business

Soon, Bryan Arddell will have to find a new place to buy black pudding, sliced sausage and potato scones for him and his family.

The Weston resident says he's been a loyal customer of Allen's Scottish Butchers for 25 years because of the friendliness of the staff and quality of the meat, but will now have to look elsewhere to find "the best haggis in the city."

After 55 years in business, the local butcher shop, tucked inside a strip mall near Weston Road and Church Street, announced it's closing its doors on Saturday — for good.

Customer Bryan Arddell says the staff of Allen's Scottish Butchers will 'do anything for you.' (John Badcock/CBC)

"I'm going to miss it," Arddell said. "It's just going to dissapear."

Although the store was open only between Thursdays and Saturdays every week, it had become a regular spot for many residents originally from Scotland who wanted a taste of the old country.

"It's like the food we have back home," said John Bolland, who's been coming since he and his wife moved to Toronto from Ireland four years ago.

Allen's Scottish Butchers is located at 2151 Weston Road. (John Badcock/CBC)

"You won't get anything better."

Apparently, he's not the only one who thinks so — this local shop sells out every weekend.

"It's a gem of a place," Bolland said.

'He'd do anything for you'

Not only have customers grown attached to the products, many also say they'll miss the shop's owner, Steve Allen.

"He's the same as his dad was, he'd do anything for you," Arddell said.

Allen has known the business since he was 10, when his parents started the shop, and his since taken over as the owner.

"I've grown up here," Allen told CBC Toronto Friday.

Butcher shop owner Steve Allen stands in front of mementos brought to him over the years by his customers. (John Badcock/CBC)

But now, he says, it's time for him to say goodbye.

"It's very emotional, he said. "I've had a couple men crying, women crying, I've got cards, chocolates, gift cards for the liquor store, it's amazing."

Allen says he knows 99 per cent of his customers by name, and has even come to know their children and grandchildren. And over time, the back wall of the shop was covered with wall hangings that customers brought back for him from their travels.

'I haven't had a week off in 45 years'

Not only does he know his customers on a personal level, but they also know his story.

Allen had a bout of cancer 10 years ago, and his wife also suffered serious health problems.

"They were very sympathetic," he said. "It works both ways."

Customers visit this local butcher shop on its last day of business. (John Badcock/CBC)

Now he says it's time to rest.

"I haven't had a weekend off in 45 years. I've got grandkids, I can watch them play soccer."

But even though the shop is closing, he's not completely retiring — he's given out his number to customers for wholesale orders and plans to sell his meat products in other stores.

'I love this place'

Annie Hatfield has been a customer for 20 years, and says she has grown to love the little shop and its owner.

"He's been great, even through the tough times," she said. "I just love coming here; it's so personal."

Regular customer Annie Hatfield says Steve Allen, owner of the local butcher shop, 'always had a smile on his face.' (John Badcock/CBC) The service and the food have made all the bus trips worth-while, she says.

"And, of course, it's Scottish," she added.

Like many other customers, she wanted to visit the spot one more time before its doors close for good.

Her favourite dish? The Scottish meat pies.

Hatfield says she's tried the ones in the supermarkets, but unfortunately they just "aren't the same."