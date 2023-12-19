Ecoexistence on St Clair W. was among the first green stores in the neighbourhood, but after 16 years the eco-friendly shop is shutting its doors.

It is "extraordinarily sad," said owner Kym Klopp, who says she loves what she does.

"I had to make some serious decisions, the economy is a huge driver," she said. "No one was walking through my doors when the interest rates were going up."

The shop, which replaces conventional products with environmentally friendly ones has amassed a loyal customer base. But the pandemic hit Klopp's business hard and, like many other small business owners, she says the recovery hasn't been smooth.

Klopp is also facing a looming deadline to repay the Canada Emergency Business Account loan (CEBA).

In 2020, the federal government provided up to $60,000 to small businesses and non profits, which included partial loan forgiveness of up to 33 per cent. The deadline to benefit from the partial loan forgiveness is Jan. 18, 2024.

WATCH: Talia Ricci visits Ecoexistence, an eco-friendly shop shutting down after 16 years:

One of west-end Toronto's first eco-friendly businesses shuts down after 16 years Duration 2:16 A local eco-friendly shop is shutting its doors after 16 years. Ecoexistence on St Clair W. was among the first green stores in the neighbourhood. As Talia Ricci explains, the owner says she hasn't financially recovered from the pandemic, and is now faced with repaying the government loans that kept her in business.

The federal government says its extended the deadline twice. It says businesses working to refinance their loan now have until March 28, 2024 to benefit from the partial loan forgiveness.

Businesses that choose not to refinance will be automatically converted to a three-year, low-interest loan. However, Klopp, along with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, has been pushing to extend the deadline.

She says hopes whoever takes over her space is a small business owner too.

"I would have stayed in business," she said.

"I was hoping to get to 20 years and then reassess, because I love what I do and I love the community I serve."