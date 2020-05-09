Loblaws says 'several team members' have tested positive for COVID-19 at west-end store

Loblaws Inc. says "several team members" have tested positive for COVID-19 at one of its stores in Toronto's west end.

In an "important update" to customers on Saturday, the company said the store, 650 Dupont St., underwent a thorough cleaning overnight before it reopened as usual on Saturday morning.

The tests of the Dupont and Christie store employees have not yet been confirmed, it added.

Loblaws said the deep cleaning was done in addition to its "daily disinfectant protocols and social distancing practices."

The company said it has contacted Toronto Public Health to investigate the recent shifts and direct contacts of the staff members who tested positive.

And it has also asked "potentially exposed" staff members to stay at home and go into self-isolation.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we're notifying customers who recently transacted at this store," the company added.

Loblaws has not responded to a request for comment from CBC Toronto.

In the email to customers, it added: "We understand that you may have questions and want to assure you that we take your safety, and the safety of our team, very seriously.

"We will work with the local public health team on any further directions and encourage you to reach out to them if you need more information."

Toronto Public Health says community spread ongoing

On Saturday, Toronto Public Health would not confirm that its officials are in contact with the store because it said it doesn't comment on specific locations. It also would not say whether the situation constitutes an outbreak.

And it would not confirm how many probable cases have been reported at this store out of privacy considerations.

Dr. Vinita Dubey, the city's associate medical officer of health, said in an email on Saturday that the unit doesn't investigate cases of people who may work in Toronto but who live outside the city.

People who live outside Toronto would be investigated by the public health unit where they live, she said.

Toronto public health officials, however, do work with workplaces and institutions to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, she added, noting that employees could have gotten the virus from a location other than the store.

She said TPH recommends that food stores, including grocery stores, supermarkets and pharmacies, continue to follow any routine infection prevention and control policies and procedures set out by their company or organization.

These procedures includes regular cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched objects and surfaces.

"We know that COVID-19 continues to circulate in Toronto with community spread ongoing. This means that the public should be aware that COVID-19 may be circulating in many different locations," she said.

"COVID-19 is most commonly spread from person-to-person through close, prolonged contact with an infected person's respiratory droplets. This is why it is so important for everyone to practice physical distancing, keep six feet away from others, wash our hands often, and stay home if we are sick. When physical distancing is difficult to maintain, such as in a retail setting, wearing a cloth mask or face covering can prevent your germs from infecting others," she added.

"Toronto Public Health has strongly recommended that customers and staff of retail settings wear a cloth mask or face covering in these situations. Implementing comprehensive public health measures is the only way we will reduce the spread of this virus in our community so that we can protect our essential workers, and minimize the loss of life."

