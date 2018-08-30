Loblaw to pull out of PC's buck-a-beer program after 1 week
Only 3 breweries took part in program, and availability is limited across Ontario
Loblaw's participation in Ontario's new buck-a-beer program has fizzled out after just a week.
The company says it will no longer offer select President's Choice beers for $1 as of Sept. 3.
Loblaw announced last week that it would participate in the program "for a limited time." The promotion was timed to coincide with the Labour Day long weekend.
"We're thrilled that the response from customers has been so strong, and in fact we've heard reports that we have already run out of existing inventory in some markets," said a company spokesperson in a statement.
Loblaw is one of three Ontario companies to take part in the Progressive Conservative's buck-a-beer program, which Premier Doug Ford announced during the final weeks of his successful election campaign.
Beer drinkers can still buy Barley Days brewery's Loon Lager for $1 each.
Cool Beer Brewing Company is also selling four-packs of its Cool Lager for $4.
A limited number of LCBO locations are stocking the cheap beers.