A CBC Toronto reporter was licked while doing a live television hit on Tuesday evening in an incident the public broadcaster is calling unacceptable.

Chris Glover was at a downtown Toronto comedy club to do a story on the concerns Canadian performers have about the takeover of a satellite radio station.

Over the course of about 30 seconds, the man — who has been identified as Saskatchewan-born actor Boyd Banks — approaches Glover and hangs over his left shoulder. The man proceeds to make faces at the camera before licking and kissing Glover's ear and neck.

Glover finishes his live report, telling host Dwight Drummond: "things are getting a little awkward out here, so I'm going to pass it back to you."

Drummond then urges Glover to move away from the situation.

Video of the incident was shared widely on Twitter, with many posting messages of support for Glover and condemning Banks's actions as assault.

Glover has yet to make a public statement about what happened.

CBC Toronto is seeking comment from Banks, but hasn't received a response.

Banks has appeared on shows ranging from CBC's Little Mosque on the Prairie to ABC's Designated Survivor.

Reporter showed 'remarkable composure'

CBC News, meanwhile, says there are protocols in place to protect reporters working in the field.

"Unfortunately, the trend of harassing reporters continues and is something we take very seriously … simply stated, these incidents are as troubling as they are unacceptable," said CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson in an email.

"Chris Glover showed remarkable composure and professionalism in the face of a very awkward situation."

Reporters in Toronto and across North America have dealt with similar situations, with female broadcast reporters frequently dealing with accosters yelling "f--k her right in the p---y" during live hits.

In some cases, reporters have pressed criminal charges.