Queen's Park 'pleased,' others furious after bill slashing size of Toronto city council wins court stay

A three-judge panel of the Ontario Court of Appeal has stayed a lower court's ruling that struck down a bill cutting the size of Toronto city council down to 25 from 47 on Wednesday.

The decision, released at 10 a.m. Wednesday, prompted a starkly divided response.

In the ruling, the Appeal Court judges disagreed with Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba's decision that the legislation was unconstitutional because it violated the freedom of expression rights of candidates and voters.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark said the government is "pleased" with the decision, which means a 25-ward civic election can go ahead on Oct. 22.

"This is a very positive result for the people of Toronto. It is time to put the political games behind us," Clark said in a statement.

But some current councillors and council hopefuls are upset by the decision.

Chris Moise, an applicant in the case who will no longer run for council, says he feels like the province has trampled on his rights. "I feel pretty disappointed," he told reporters Wednesday.

