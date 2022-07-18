Stephon Little-McClacken ID'd as victim of fatal shooting near Scotiabank Arena

Toronto police have identified the victim in a Saturday shooting near Scotiabank Arena and Union Station that left one man dead and briefly paused all trains and buses through the busy transportation hub.

Police say 24-year-old Stephon Little-McClacken of Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was the 38th homicide in the city this year.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. shortly after the end of a Blue Jays baseball game.

Toronto police Const. Alex Li says investigators are looking for a male suspect described as six feet tall with a medium build and last seen wearing a light-coloured top and dark-coloured pants.

Police had initially said there were two suspects, but that was later revised in an official news release.

Violent weekend in city

A few hours after the Union Station shooting, police say two people were seriously wounded in a separate shooting at a nightclub in Toronto.

Police say the incident in the downtown core took place about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, and left a man and a woman with life-threatening injuries.

A third shooting in the city on Sunday evening at Danforth Road and Main Street left a man in his 40s with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, but police have said they believe the incident at Union Station was targeted.