Toronto

Stephon Little-McClacken ID'd as victim of fatal shooting near Scotiabank Arena

Toronto police have identified the victim in a Saturday shooting near Scotiabank Arena and Union Station that left one man dead and briefly paused all trains and buses through the busy transportation hub.

Police believe the shooting of 24-year-old was targeted

The Canadian Press ·
Stephon Little-McClacken was fatally shot near Scotiabank Arena last Saturday. HIs death was Toronto's 38th homicide of 2022. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

Police say 24-year-old Stephon Little-McClacken of Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was the 38th homicide in the city this year.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. shortly after the end of a Blue Jays baseball game.

Toronto police Const. Alex Li says investigators are looking for a male suspect described as six feet tall with a medium build and last seen wearing a light-coloured top and dark-coloured pants.

Police had initially said there were two suspects, but that was later revised in an official news release.

Violent weekend in city

A few hours after the Union Station shooting, police say two people were seriously wounded in a separate shooting at a nightclub in Toronto.

Police say the incident in the downtown core took place about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, and left a man and a woman with life-threatening injuries.

A third shooting in the city on Sunday evening at Danforth Road and Main Street left a man in his 40s with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, but police have said they believe the incident at Union Station was targeted.

With files from CBC News

