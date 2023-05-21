Woman dead after reports of 'unknown trouble' near Little Italy
Police say officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at 11:44 a.m. near Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue.
Police say a man is in custody, investigation ongoing
Toronto police say they're investigating after a woman died Saturday morning.
First responders found a woman with "signs of serious injuries."
She was pronounced dead on scene.
Police say a man is in custody.
