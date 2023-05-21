Content
Woman dead after reports of 'unknown trouble' near Little Italy

Police say officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at 11:44 a.m. near Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue.

Police say a man is in custody, investigation ongoing

Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of the vehicle.
Toronto police is investigating after a woman died Saturday morning. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Toronto police say they're investigating after a woman died Saturday morning.

First responders found a woman with "signs of serious injuries."

She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say a man is in custody. 

More to come.

