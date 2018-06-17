Taste of Little Italy briefly halted as fire engulfed west-end restaurant

The Taste of Little Italy was briefly halted when a shawarma restaurant was engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out on College Street between Grace and Beatrice streets around 2 p.m., during the peak of the annual Italian food festival.

Foodies at Taste of Little Italy allowed fire crews, police and paramedics to move through the west-end neighbourhood that was closed to vehicle traffic, said Gary Long, spokesperson for Toronto Police Services.

The blaze started in Ghazale, a Middle Eastern food chain, before spreading next door to The Fish Store, Long explained.

Firefighters evacuated the second-floor apartment units above a neighbouring restaurant. They put out the fire shortly after arriving at the scene.

No injuries were reported. Toronto Fire is investigating what caused the blaze.