Lisa MacLeod making announcement about Ontario's welfare system at Queen's Park

Children, Community and Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod is set to make a major announcement at Queen's Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The Progressive Conservative government provided no indication about what the announcement would be — but there is speculation that MacLeod will unveil reforms for Ontario's welfare programs.

The news conference is set for 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in the player above.

The announcement comes days after the government made a shocking decision to slash the size of Toronto city council. That decision has fuelled two days of acrimonious debate at Queen's Park.