Skip to Main Content
Lisa MacLeod making announcement about Ontario's welfare system at Queen's Park
Live

Lisa MacLeod making announcement about Ontario's welfare system at Queen's Park

Children, Community and Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod is set to make a major announcement at Queen's Park on Tuesday afternoon.
CBC News ·
Ontario's Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Lisa MacLeod holds news conference at Queen's Park 0:00

Children, Community and Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod is set to make a major announcement at Queen's Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The Progressive Conservative government provided no indication about what the announcement would be — but there is speculation that MacLeod will unveil reforms for Ontario's welfare programs.

The news conference is set for 3 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in the player above.

The announcement comes days after the government made a shocking decision to slash the size of Toronto city council. That decision has fuelled two days of acrimonious debate at Queen's Park.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us