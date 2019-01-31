Skip to Main Content
TTC's Line 3 Scarborough shut down again as arctic air grips Toronto
New

TTC's Line 3 Scarborough shut down again as arctic air grips Toronto

Frigid temperatures forced the TTC to shut down Line 3 Scarborough again on Thursday morning, after three days of major disruptions on the transit network.

It will feel like –35 during the morning commute

CBC News ·
Commuters should be prepared for extremely cold temperatures and wind chill values on Thursday morning. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Frigid temperatures forced the TTC to shut down Line 3 Scarborough again on Thursday morning, after three days of major disruptions on the transit network. 

Stuart Green, spokesperson for the TTC, said on social media that crews "worked long and hard through brutally cold conditions" to get Line 3 back in working order. He added that shuttle buses will run to replace train service until the entirety of the line is operational.

Green made a similar statement on Wednesday morning, only to have service reduced less than two hours later. By yesterday evening, Line 3 was shut down completely. 

Two consecutive days of bitter cold, preceded by a major snowstorm, has caused considerable headaches on both local and regional transit networks.

The UP Express, which normally runs from the downtown to Pearson airport every fifteen minutes is operating on a leaner schedule. Trains will depart every half-hour instead.

An arctic air mass hovering over most of southern Ontario since late Tuesday is expected to stick around until the end of the work week. Toronto will see a high of –15 C today, though it will feel more like –26 by mid-afternoon. Wind chill values below –35 are forecast to persist throughout the morning rush hour. 

An extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada earlier this week remains in place. 

Icy conditions on roadways throughout the GTA were causing problems for drivers through the early morning hours. The OPP reported multiple collisions on major highways and cautioned motorists to be especially careful while on ramps. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us