TTC's Line 3 Scarborough shut down again as arctic air grips Toronto

Frigid temperatures forced the TTC to shut down Line 3 Scarborough again on Thursday morning, after three days of major disruptions on the transit network.

Stuart Green, spokesperson for the TTC, said on social media that crews "worked long and hard through brutally cold conditions" to get Line 3 back in working order. He added that shuttle buses will run to replace train service until the entirety of the line is operational.

Green made a similar statement on Wednesday morning, only to have service reduced less than two hours later. By yesterday evening, Line 3 was shut down completely.

Two consecutive days of bitter cold, preceded by a major snowstorm, has caused considerable headaches on both local and regional transit networks.

The UP Express, which normally runs from the downtown to Pearson airport every fifteen minutes is operating on a leaner schedule. Trains will depart every half-hour instead.

An arctic air mass hovering over most of southern Ontario since late Tuesday is expected to stick around until the end of the work week. Toronto will see a high of –15 C today, though it will feel more like –26 by mid-afternoon. Wind chill values below –35 are forecast to persist throughout the morning rush hour.

An extreme cold warning issued by Environment Canada earlier this week remains in place.

Icy conditions on roadways throughout the GTA were causing problems for drivers through the early morning hours. The OPP reported multiple collisions on major highways and cautioned motorists to be especially careful while on ramps.