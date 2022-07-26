Subway service halted along stretch of Line 2 due to fire at Bloor-Yonge Station

An electrical fire on Line 2 forced the TTC to suspend subway service between St. George and Pape stations early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at Bloor-Yonge Station, according to police, and service along that stretch was shut down shortly after 7 a.m.

Toronto Fire Services said in an update on Twitter that the "main body of fire" has been put out, but they are still on scene and riders should continue to expect delays.

The TTC hasn't said when it expects full service to resume on the line. For now, shuttle buses are running between St. George and Pape stations.

The transit agency is encouraging any riders heading downtown from the east to either take a GO train from Danforth Station or hop on the 504B or 505 streetcars at Broadview station.

Broadview station <br>Large number people on the Queue! Tuesday morning 25th July 2022 <a href="https://t.co/vbN4r48jIt">pic.twitter.com/vbN4r48jIt</a> —@WishuBedilu

Meanwhile, police said large crowds have formed outside Pape and Broadview stations. They are urging drivers to proceed with caution in the area.

"​​Crowds of people are walking into traffic," police added in a tweet.