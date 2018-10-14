Skip to Main Content
Subway service between St George, Pape stations opening late

Line 2 subway service between St George and Pape stations is scheduled to start at 12 noon on Sunday as crews replace beams on the Prince Edward Viaduct.

TTC says late opening due to replacement of beams on Prince Edward Viaduct

Shuttle buses are operating between St. George and Pape stations during the late closure. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

The TTC says shuttle buses are operating.

Bay, Sherbourne and Chester stations are closed but all other stations in the closure area are open to sell fares.

Subway service on TTC's Line 2 between St George and Pape stations will start at 12 noon on Sunday because of beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct. (TTC)
