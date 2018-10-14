Subway service between St George, Pape stations opening late
Line 2 subway service between St George and Pape stations is scheduled to start at 12 noon on Sunday as crews replace beams on the Prince Edward Viaduct.
The TTC says shuttle buses are operating.
Bay, Sherbourne and Chester stations are closed but all other stations in the closure area are open to sell fares.
Line 2: No subway service St George to Pape Station,due to beam replacement on the Prince Edward Viaduct. Shuttle buses are running.—@TTCnotices