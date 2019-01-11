TTC closing Line 1 from St. Clair West to Union this weekend

The TTC will close a major chunk of Line 1 this weekend as part of its ongoing installation of automated train control.

The first closure of 2019 will affect the system on Saturday and Sunday.

Commuters will have access to shuttle busses instead of the trains. Those buses will stop outside each station along the normal route between St. Clair West and Union stations.

Dupont and Museum stations will be closed over the weekend but all others will remain open for fare sales and access to surface routes.

Wheel-Trans will also be available upon request at any station throughout the weekend. Commuters can speak with a TTC staff member to request the service.

This is set to be the only closure this month.

Three more weekend closures of Line 1 are planned for this February.