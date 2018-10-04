Skip to Main Content
Full service resumes on TTC's Line 1 after signal work ends early

Signal work on the stretch of Line 1 between Union and St. Clair West stations ended early on Sunday. (Mike Wise/CBC)

A partial closure on Line 1 ended early on Sunday, according to the TTC, just in time for Raptors fans heading downtown for Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"Full subway service has resumed."

The closure was supposed to remain in place all weekend. 

The Raptors take on the 76ers in a much-anticipated do-or-die game at Scotiabank Arena beginning at 7 p.m.

