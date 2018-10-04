Full service resumes on TTC's Line 1 after signal work ends early

A partial closure on Line 1 ended early on Sunday, according to the TTC, just in time for Raptors fans heading downtown for Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Signal upgrades on the stretch of track between Union and St. Clair West stations "were completed ahead of schedule," the TTC said.

"Full subway service has resumed."

The closure was supposed to remain in place all weekend.

The Raptors take on the 76ers in a much-anticipated do-or-die game at Scotiabank Arena beginning at 7 p.m.