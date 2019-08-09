Here's what you need to know about subway closures this weekend

The TTC plans to close major portions of Line 1 this weekend in order for crews to work on signal upgrades.

On Saturday, the subway will be closed from Bloor-Yonge station to Osgoode station to accommodate the work.

Replacement shuttle buses will run during the closure, and all stations along to the affected portion will also remain open for fare sales and access to surface routes.

On Sunday, the closure will shift from King station to St. Clair West station.

The TTC will again run shuttle buses, but all stations between King and St. Clair West will be closed on Sunday.

TTC staff will be available outside the stations to direct riders to shuttle bus stops.

The TTC is currently upgrading its signals in a move toward automatic train control, which the organization says will improve efficiency and travel times on the subway.