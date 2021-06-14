Trial set to begin for Linda O'Leary, charged in fatal 2019 cottage country boat crash

A trial is set to begin today for Linda O'Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary, who is charged in a boat crash that killed two people.

The collision — which took place on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto, on the night of Aug. 24, 2019 — also left three people injured.

Linda O'Leary faces one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Her lawyer has previously said she is a "cautious" and "experienced" boater, and described the incident as a "terrible tragedy."

Linda O'Leary and Kevin O'Leary arrive at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles several years ago. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Canadian Press)

Brian Greenspan said at the time that his client broke her foot in the crash and needed surgery as a result.

Gary Poltash, 64, from Florida, died at the scene, while Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ont., died in hospital a few days later.

The operator of the other boat, Richard Ruh, of Orchard Park, N.Y., was also charged in the crash and eventually convicted of failing to exhibit a navigation light after he chose not to contest the offence.

The trial is being held in Parry Sound, Ont., but is also accessible by video conference.