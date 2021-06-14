Trial set to begin for Linda O'Leary, charged in fatal 2019 cottage country boat crash
O'Leary faces charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act
A trial is set to begin today for Linda O'Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary, who is charged in a boat crash that killed two people.
The collision — which took place on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto, on the night of Aug. 24, 2019 — also left three people injured.
Linda O'Leary faces one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.
Her lawyer has previously said she is a "cautious" and "experienced" boater, and described the incident as a "terrible tragedy."
Brian Greenspan said at the time that his client broke her foot in the crash and needed surgery as a result.
Gary Poltash, 64, from Florida, died at the scene, while Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ont., died in hospital a few days later.
The operator of the other boat, Richard Ruh, of Orchard Park, N.Y., was also charged in the crash and eventually convicted of failing to exhibit a navigation light after he chose not to contest the offence.
The trial is being held in Parry Sound, Ont., but is also accessible by video conference.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?