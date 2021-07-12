Linda O'Leary had 'alert range' of blood alcohol after deadly boat crash, officer testifies

An Ontario police officer says Linda O'Leary registered an "alert range" level of blood alcohol on a breath test taken shortly after a boat crash that killed two people.

O'Leary — the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary — has pleaded not guilty to one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

The charge relates to a collision that took place on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto, on the night of Aug. 24, 2019.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Michelle Ingham told the court today that she attended the O'Leary boathouse to conduct a preliminary investigation shortly after the crash.

Ingham says she asked Linda O'Leary, who was operating the boat at the time of the collision, to do a breath test after noticing the woman's eyes appeared glossy and her pupils dilated.

The officer says O'Leary was reluctant to do the test, and told her she had only consumed one alcoholic beverage after the crash, not before.