Police seek driver who gave lift to Richmond Hill man charged with murder

Police say they want to talk to a driver who gave a lift to man who has since been charged in the killing of a young woman north of Toronto.

York regional police say 20-year-old Alyssa Lightstone of Richmond Hill, was found shot to death in a Newmarket apartment on July 21.

A 25-year-old Richmond Hill man turned himself in to police two days later, and was charged with second-degree murder.

Police say that, following the shooting, the accused went to a nearby car wash and requested a ride from a man he did not know in a grey, four door, newer model Honda Civic. The driver then took him out of the area.

Officers say the driver is not considered a suspect, and they do not believe he had any knowledge of the murder, but they want his help in determining where the accused went following the shooting.