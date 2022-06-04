Lifeguards return to 9 beaches in Toronto to supervise swimming

City lifeguards returned to supervise swimming at designated areas on nine beaches in Toronto this weekend as part of a program to ensure water safety.

Lifeguards will be on duty at the designated areas seven days a week, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Bluffer's Park, Cherry, Centre Island, Kew-Balmy, Marie Curtis, Sunnyside and Woodbine Beaches, the city said in a news release this week.

Until Sunday, June 19, Ward's Island and Hanlan's Point Beaches will be supervised exclusively on weekends, with weekday supervision starting on Monday, June 20, the city added.

Gibraltar Point, a quieter beach on the island, will not be supervised until later in the season.

Beaches will continue to be supervised daily, all summer long, until Monday, Sept. 5, the city said.

Residents are reminded to swim only in designated areas with lifeguard supervision and stay within arm's reach of children.

Red and yellow flags mark swim zone boundaries at the beaches. Floating swim markers show the swim zone boundaries in the water. Swimming past or outside of these markers is not permitted, the city said.

"If no flags are flying at a Toronto beach, lifeguards are not on duty and people should not swim," the city said in the release.

Water pools near rocks at Balmy Beach in Toronto. Toronto residents are urged to swim in designated areas to avoid dangerous water conditions. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

Swimmers should stay within the clearly marked zones to avoid being struck by boats, the city said. Water conditions can be dangerous in areas not designated for swimming, which means they might have undertows or rip currents, the city added.

Toronto Public Health takes daily water samples from the water at the city's beaches as part of its water quality testing program.

If beaches meet standards for water quality, safety, environmental management and education, they can fly the Blue Flag, the city said.

City-designated swimming beaches are:

Bluffer's Park Beach (Blue Flag).

Centre Island Beach (Blue Flag).

Cherry/Clarke (Blue Flag).

Gibraltar Point Beach (Blue Flag).

Hanlan's Point Beach (Blue Flag).

Kew-Balmy Beach (Blue Flag).

Marie Curtis Park East Beach.

Sunnyside Beach.

Ward's Island Beach (Blue Flag).

Woodbine Beach (Blue Flag).