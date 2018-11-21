Woman in life-threatening condition after Mississauga stabbing

A woman is in hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon, Peel police say.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of Derry and Airport roads at 3:50 p.m. where they found the injured woman. She was transported to a trauma centre.

Police say the suspect is a white male who is approximately six feet tall with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki top and blue jeans.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees the suspect to contact police.