Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in North York

A woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Paramedics were called to the scene near Lawrence Avenue and Benton Road shortly before 3 p.m.

The victim, who is believed to be in her 50s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police say the driver remained on scene.

The intersection will be closed for a police investigation into the collision. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.