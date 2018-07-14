Skip to Main Content
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in North York

A woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

The driver remained on scene, police say

A woman in her 50s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in North York. (CBC News)

Paramedics were called to the scene near Lawrence Avenue and Benton Road shortly before 3 p.m.

The victim, who is believed to be in her 50s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition. 

Police say the driver remained on scene. 

The intersection will be closed for a police investigation into the collision. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes. 

