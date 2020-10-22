Body of missing GTA man recovered from Chemong Lake after boat capsized last weekend

Provincial police say they have found the body of a GTA man missing in Chemong Lake since the weekend after a boat with four people in it capsized while fishing off the shores of Curve Lake First Nation.

The initial incident occurred in the early morning hours on Oct. 18, according to the OPP's Peterborough County detachment.

Three people, one man and two females, were rescued that same day by police with the help of residents from the area.

The man pulled from the water later died in hospital. He was identified as 48-year-old Wei Liu of Scarborough.

One of the females sustained life-threatening injuries while the other was treated for minor injuries, police said. No further details, like their ages, were provided.

Then, in the afternoon on Oct. 21, OPP said they had found the second man, who was still missing from the incident. He was recovered by the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 52-year-old Lie Cao of Markham.

"The Peterborough County OPP thanks the community members of Curve Lake First Nation for their support and assistance during this tragic accident," a news release issued Wednesday night said.