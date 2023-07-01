Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Man arrested, charged after Toronto man found dead in compactor

A 33-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with indignity to a human body and obstruction of justice in connection with the case.

53-year-old Reeyaz Habib was found on June 8

CBC News ·
Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of a vehicle.
Toronto police say a 33-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged in connection with a suspicious death in Liberty Village that occurred in early June. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

A man has been arrested and charged after Toronto police found the body of a man in a compactor near a Liberty Village townhouse complex.

In a news release Friday night, police said they investigated a suspicious death that happened on June 8 around East Liberty Street and Western Battery Road.

Officers identified the victim as 53-year-old Toronto man Reeyaz Habib. Police said he was reported missing on June 9.

A 33-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with indignity to a human body and obstruction of justice in connection with the case.

He appeared in court on Friday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now