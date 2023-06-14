Toronto police investigating sudden death of man in Liberty Village

Toronto police say they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Liberty Village last week.

Police were initially called to East Liberty Street and Western Battery Road for a sudden death investigation Thursday.

When officers arrived, they located a body of a man.

Originally, police told CBC Toronto that officers were investigating the death as a homicide. Later Wednesday, they said it is not currently being investigated as a homicide, though the homicide unit is involved in the investigation.

Police said the death was deemed suspicious "due to the way the body was found," but offered no other details.

"At this time, there is nothing indicating the death itself was due to foul play," police spokesperson Shannon Eames said in an email to CBC Toronto Wednesday.

In a previous news release Tuesday, investigators identified the victim as 53-year-old Toronto man Reeyaz Habib. He was reported missing a day before his body was discovered, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on Habib's movements between June 4 and June 8 to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Investigators are also looking to speak with anyone who may have video in the area of 26 Western Battery Road.