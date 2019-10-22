Liberals sweep Brampton, Mississauga, shutting out NDP, Tories

The Liberals swept all of Brampton and Mississauga on Monday night in the federal election, shutting out the Conservatives and NDP in what were considered key 905 ridings.

CBC News projected that the Liberals would win all five Brampton ridings and all six Mississauga ridings: Brampton Centre, East, West, North and South; and Mississauga Malton, Centre, Erin Mills, East-Cooksville, Lakeshore and Streetsville.

In Brampton East, where NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was twice elected to the Ontario Legislature and his brother Gurratan won for the NDP in the 2018 provincial election, the NDP had hoped to make major inroads and take the seat.

But Liberal candidate Maninder Sidhu was projected to be the winner in Brampton East, beating NDP candidate Saranjit Singh by more than 7,000 votes.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, had hoped to take Mississauga-Erin Mills and Mississauga Lakeshore, two ridings that had been considered favourable for the party, even though the Liberals won both ridings in the 2015 federal election.

Liberal candidate Iqra Khalid, the incumbent, was projected to beat Conservative Hani Tawfilis by more than 4,600 votes in Mississauga Erin Mills, while Liberal candidate Sven Spengemann, the incumbent, was projected to beat Conservative Stella Ambler by more than 5,100 votes in Mississauga Lakeshore.

While economic and environmental issues were a top priority for many voters, immigration and racism were also on their minds. On that score, the Liberals under Justin Trudeau clearly held the edge.